Authorities in Romania increase police presence near schools after more threats of shooting

Romania’s education minister, Daniel David, said on Wednesday, September 24, that police presence will be increased at the schools that have been receiving threats. The threatening messages were sent to police inspectorates and schools in seven counties.

This is the second day that such threats have been received, after a similar message was sent to schools and hospitals on Tuesday, September 23.

The author of the emails attached four photographs depicting an armed attack that supposedly took place at a school in the United States in the new message. He also said that he will target the youngest students, as well as teachers.

"The message sent is very serious, which is why I am convinced that the authorities will do their duty, and it will be an example for others in society who think they can play with such messages, either just as a prank or as a serious message,” said Daniel David, cited by Agerpres. He noted that classes will take place normally, with added security.

The minister also said that schools were instructed to be "more vigilant," including by applying the Internal Rules of Order, and that principals and teachers should discuss with parents if they feel the need.

"Both yesterday, September 23, and today, September 24, the Romanian Police was notified that several institutions received a threatening message. The competent structures are carrying out specific checks to establish the exact situation," announced the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

From the preliminary checks carried out by the Police, in coordination with the Romanian Intelligence Service, there are no indications confirming that the threat is real.

However, according to recent reports, investigators are interviewing a person who may be the one who sent the messages. The suspect in question is a 17-year-old from Bucharest, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)