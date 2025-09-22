Threats sent to educational, medical units in Romania

Authorities carried out checks in several schools and hospitals in Bucharest and other cities in the country after threatening emails were received at official addresses, reportedly from abroad.

Dozens of emails containing messages like “I will enter the school with two Beretta pistols,” or “I will cause a real massacre” were sent to schools and medical institutions across the country on Monday, September 22. In response, law enforcement patrols were sent to the locations.

“On Monday morning, I will enter your hospital with two Beretta Px4 Storm pistols, and I will try to do as much harm as possible. I will not stop, I will kill many patients, I will cause a real massacre, and when the police arrive, I will commit suicide. Prepare for Monday’s massacre. You all deserve to suffer; I endure pain every day, I hate my life, so it is time for you to feel the same. I can’t wait to kill you,” is the message that reportedly reached dozens of educational and medical units.

The Police emphasized that they treat any such notification seriously.

However, IGPR representative Georgian Drăgan gave assurances that the threat is not real. Moreover, sources among the authorities told Digi24 that the source of the email is an IP address from abroad.

“There are dozens of addresses, mainly in the capital and in Mureș County, regarding educational units, and medical units in Prahova, Cluj, and Brașov. Certainly, police officers will also go to other educational units because the Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a campaign for the safety of students, medical staff, and teachers, Drăgan said.

The police representative issued a call for parents, teachers, students, as well as medical staff and patients in these medical units, to stay calm and not worry.

“I would like to point out that the emails started being received by medical units and hospitals yesterday. They were also received this morning in the capital, for example, at medical units and educational units in Mureș, at educational and medical units in Prahova, Cluj, and Brașov. Police officers will certainly continue the checks,” Drăgan added.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Research said they are in permanent contact with the investigators who are checking the threatening messages.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)