Romania elected to IAEA Board of Governors for first time since 2010

Romania has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a two-year mandate covering 2025–2027, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. This marks the country’s return to the 35-member body for the first time since 2010.

The vote took place on Friday, September 19, the closing day of the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna.

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu attended the session, underlining the Romanian government’s commitment to supporting the agency’s objectives and strengthening international cooperation in the nuclear field, according to the ministry.

The MAE also said that Romania’s election recognizes its six decades of expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Key achievements cited include the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, national research institutes, and investment projects in innovative technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

“The next two years will be intense, as the files in this field are complex and carry major implications beyond any one region. For Romania, the nuclear sector is a field of excellence and development alongside strategic partners. I am confident that we will fulfill this mandate successfully,” minister Oana Țoiu said.

As a board member, Romania will contribute to the IAEA’s decision-making on the peaceful use of nuclear power, nuclear security standards, radiological safety, and non-proliferation commitments.

Romania has previously served nine mandates on the board since the agency’s founding, most recently between 2008 and 2010.

According to the IAEA announcement, the Board members elected last week are Belgium, Chile, Jordan, Lithuania, Niger, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Togo.

