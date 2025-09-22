Energy

Romania elected to IAEA Board of Governors for first time since 2010

22 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a two-year mandate covering 2025–2027, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. This marks the country’s return to the 35-member body for the first time since 2010.

The vote took place on Friday, September 19, the closing day of the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna. 

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu attended the session, underlining the Romanian government’s commitment to supporting the agency’s objectives and strengthening international cooperation in the nuclear field, according to the ministry. 

The MAE also said that Romania’s election recognizes its six decades of expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Key achievements cited include the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, national research institutes, and investment projects in innovative technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

“The next two years will be intense, as the files in this field are complex and carry major implications beyond any one region. For Romania, the nuclear sector is a field of excellence and development alongside strategic partners. I am confident that we will fulfill this mandate successfully,” minister Oana Țoiu said.

As a board member, Romania will contribute to the IAEA’s decision-making on the peaceful use of nuclear power, nuclear security standards, radiological safety, and non-proliferation commitments.

Romania has previously served nine mandates on the board since the agency’s founding, most recently between 2008 and 2010.

According to the IAEA announcement, the Board members elected last week are Belgium, Chile, Jordan, Lithuania, Niger, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Togo. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iaea.org)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania elected to IAEA Board of Governors for first time since 2010

22 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a two-year mandate covering 2025–2027, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. This marks the country’s return to the 35-member body for the first time since 2010.

The vote took place on Friday, September 19, the closing day of the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna. 

Foreign minister Oana Țoiu attended the session, underlining the Romanian government’s commitment to supporting the agency’s objectives and strengthening international cooperation in the nuclear field, according to the ministry. 

The MAE also said that Romania’s election recognizes its six decades of expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Key achievements cited include the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, national research institutes, and investment projects in innovative technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

“The next two years will be intense, as the files in this field are complex and carry major implications beyond any one region. For Romania, the nuclear sector is a field of excellence and development alongside strategic partners. I am confident that we will fulfill this mandate successfully,” minister Oana Țoiu said.

As a board member, Romania will contribute to the IAEA’s decision-making on the peaceful use of nuclear power, nuclear security standards, radiological safety, and non-proliferation commitments.

Romania has previously served nine mandates on the board since the agency’s founding, most recently between 2008 and 2010.

According to the IAEA announcement, the Board members elected last week are Belgium, Chile, Jordan, Lithuania, Niger, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Togo. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iaea.org)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 September 2025
Transport
Dacia launches new Duster Cargo version
22 September 2025
Transport
Interim mayor says Bucharest struggles with heavy traffic as 1.7 mln cars are registered, 300,000 enter daily
22 September 2025
Startup
Romanian-founded data company Databricks launches accelerator for AI startups
22 September 2025
Politics
Polls show Romania's isolationist party AUR consolidating leading position
22 September 2025
Macro
Romania's public debt up 1.2pp m/m to 57.8% of GDP at end-May
22 September 2025
Business
Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman expands into neighbouring Moldova
22 September 2025
Culture
Romania receives EUR 5.7 mln insurance payout for stolen Dacian artifacts in the Netherlands
19 September 2025
Culture
Grivița 53: First private theatre built in Romania in decades, unveiled in Bucharest