Cushman & Wakefield: Romania’s hotel market beats expectations in H1 2025

Romania’s hotel sector outperformed forecasts in the first half of 2025, posting solid gains in occupancy and revenues that boosted its appeal for investors across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said in a report.

Hotel occupancy in Romania rose by 4% in January–June compared with the same period last year, while the average daily rate (ADR) increased by 8% in local currency. This pushed revenue per available room (RevPAR) up by 12% year-on-year, well above the country’s average inflation of 5.28%, according to Moody’s.

Bucharest followed a similar trend, with occupancy climbing 3%, ADR growing 7.5%, and RevPAR surging 11% compared with H1 2024.

The consultancy company said the capital’s performance, alongside international hotel openings such as the Corinthia Grand Hotel Bucharest, has cemented the city’s position as a rising regional hub for hospitality investment.

Across the wider CEE region, RevPAR jumped 9.3% year-on-year, fueled by a 6.9% rise in ADR and a 3.4 percentage point increase in occupancy to 65%. Warsaw, Sofia, and Prague led the recovery, with Warsaw and Sofia surpassing their 2019 occupancy levels.

Supply is also expanding, with around 20 new hotels and serviced apartment projects delivering 1,600 rooms across the six CEE capitals in H1 2025, up 1.7% year-on-year. Bucharest accounted for 1.7% of that increase, with growth concentrated in the Luxury and Upscale segments.

Investment appetite is strengthening, the report also said, with Romania seeing hotel transaction volumes surpass EUR 50 million in H1 2025, compared to around EUR 35 million in the same period last year. Regionally, the CEE-6 recorded EUR 682 million in transactions, up 364% year-on-year and the highest level since 2019, mostly involving Upper Upscale and Luxury assets.

Alina Cazachevici, Partner, Head of Valuation & Advisory, Hospitality & Alternatives, CEE/SEE at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Romanian hotel market continues its positive trajectory in both performance and investment attractiveness. The growing interest from local capital towards the hospitality assets is supporting the segment development, as it successfully replaces the international demand, which remains cautious amid political uncertainties in the region, or along these lines.”

With supply in Bucharest forecast to grow by 3% annually through 2027, analysts expect the positive momentum in Romania’s hotel market to continue, bolstered by ongoing international brand entries and new deals in the pipeline.

