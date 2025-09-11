Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield: Romania’s hotel market beats expectations in H1 2025

11 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s hotel sector outperformed forecasts in the first half of 2025, posting solid gains in occupancy and revenues that boosted its appeal for investors across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said in a report.

Hotel occupancy in Romania rose by 4% in January–June compared with the same period last year, while the average daily rate (ADR) increased by 8% in local currency. This pushed revenue per available room (RevPAR) up by 12% year-on-year, well above the country’s average inflation of 5.28%, according to Moody’s.

Bucharest followed a similar trend, with occupancy climbing 3%, ADR growing 7.5%, and RevPAR surging 11% compared with H1 2024. 

The consultancy company said the capital’s performance, alongside international hotel openings such as the Corinthia Grand Hotel Bucharest, has cemented the city’s position as a rising regional hub for hospitality investment.

Across the wider CEE region, RevPAR jumped 9.3% year-on-year, fueled by a 6.9% rise in ADR and a 3.4 percentage point increase in occupancy to 65%. Warsaw, Sofia, and Prague led the recovery, with Warsaw and Sofia surpassing their 2019 occupancy levels.

Supply is also expanding, with around 20 new hotels and serviced apartment projects delivering 1,600 rooms across the six CEE capitals in H1 2025, up 1.7% year-on-year. Bucharest accounted for 1.7% of that increase, with growth concentrated in the Luxury and Upscale segments.

Investment appetite is strengthening, the report also said, with Romania seeing hotel transaction volumes surpass EUR 50 million in H1 2025, compared to around EUR 35 million in the same period last year. Regionally, the CEE-6 recorded EUR 682 million in transactions, up 364% year-on-year and the highest level since 2019, mostly involving Upper Upscale and Luxury assets. 

Alina Cazachevici, Partner, Head of Valuation & Advisory, Hospitality & Alternatives, CEE/SEE at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Romanian hotel market continues its positive trajectory in both performance and investment attractiveness. The growing interest from local capital towards the hospitality assets is supporting the segment development, as it successfully replaces the international demand, which remains cautious amid political uncertainties in the region, or along these lines.”

With supply in Bucharest forecast to grow by 3% annually through 2027, analysts expect the positive momentum in Romania’s hotel market to continue, bolstered by ongoing international brand entries and new deals in the pipeline.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield: Romania’s hotel market beats expectations in H1 2025

11 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s hotel sector outperformed forecasts in the first half of 2025, posting solid gains in occupancy and revenues that boosted its appeal for investors across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said in a report.

Hotel occupancy in Romania rose by 4% in January–June compared with the same period last year, while the average daily rate (ADR) increased by 8% in local currency. This pushed revenue per available room (RevPAR) up by 12% year-on-year, well above the country’s average inflation of 5.28%, according to Moody’s.

Bucharest followed a similar trend, with occupancy climbing 3%, ADR growing 7.5%, and RevPAR surging 11% compared with H1 2024. 

The consultancy company said the capital’s performance, alongside international hotel openings such as the Corinthia Grand Hotel Bucharest, has cemented the city’s position as a rising regional hub for hospitality investment.

Across the wider CEE region, RevPAR jumped 9.3% year-on-year, fueled by a 6.9% rise in ADR and a 3.4 percentage point increase in occupancy to 65%. Warsaw, Sofia, and Prague led the recovery, with Warsaw and Sofia surpassing their 2019 occupancy levels.

Supply is also expanding, with around 20 new hotels and serviced apartment projects delivering 1,600 rooms across the six CEE capitals in H1 2025, up 1.7% year-on-year. Bucharest accounted for 1.7% of that increase, with growth concentrated in the Luxury and Upscale segments.

Investment appetite is strengthening, the report also said, with Romania seeing hotel transaction volumes surpass EUR 50 million in H1 2025, compared to around EUR 35 million in the same period last year. Regionally, the CEE-6 recorded EUR 682 million in transactions, up 364% year-on-year and the highest level since 2019, mostly involving Upper Upscale and Luxury assets. 

Alina Cazachevici, Partner, Head of Valuation & Advisory, Hospitality & Alternatives, CEE/SEE at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Romanian hotel market continues its positive trajectory in both performance and investment attractiveness. The growing interest from local capital towards the hospitality assets is supporting the segment development, as it successfully replaces the international demand, which remains cautious amid political uncertainties in the region, or along these lines.”

With supply in Bucharest forecast to grow by 3% annually through 2027, analysts expect the positive momentum in Romania’s hotel market to continue, bolstered by ongoing international brand entries and new deals in the pipeline.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 September 2025
Living in Romania
Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows
11 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation nears double digits in August on energy prices and VAT hike
11 September 2025
Real Estate
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment up 10% y/y to EUR 494 in Bucharest
11 September 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom signs new gas supply deals for Neptun Deep project
11 September 2025
Transport
Romania's flag carrier Tarom abandons plan to buy Boeing 737 Max fleet
11 September 2025
Defense
Romanian president: Poland, NATO showed real-time readiness after Russian drone incursion
10 September 2025
Culture
NOCA: Contemporary art center to open in Romania's Oradea
10 September 2025
Culture
Romania selects Teodora Ana Mihai's 'Traffic' as official submission for 2026 Oscars