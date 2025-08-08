Real Estate

Mercure opens first international hotel in Romania’s Alba Iulia

08 August 2025

Mercure has opened a new hotel in Romania’s Alba Iulia, marking the first internationally affiliated hotel in the historic center of the Transylvanian city. The design and decor draw inspiration from the city’s rich history, including recent archaeological discoveries of a Roman road, according to the company.

The hotel features 118 rooms, a Roman-inspired spa, modular conference facilities accommodating up to 500 guests, and an à la carte restaurant offering a blend of Transylvanian and local culinary flavors.

The new Marcure hotel incorporates historical elements such as mosaic-style lighting, maps, frescoes, and local crafts, with rooms individually themed around Roman, medieval, and modern periods. 

Developed by Dentotal Group, a partner of Accor, Mercure Alba Iulia adds to Accor’s presence in Romania, where the group currently operates 24 hotels and plans to open 18 more by 2027. 

Mercure is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.

Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centres, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 1,000 hotels in 70 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mercure)

