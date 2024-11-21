Society

Romania's Govt. announces 12.1% hike in pensions as of January

21 November 2024

Pensions in Romania will increase with the hike in the reference point value (VPR), rising by 12.1%  from RON 81 currently to RON 91 after January 1, 2025, the Ministry of Labor announced on November 20 on its Facebook page.

"The 12.1% increase in the VPR is above the inflation rate.  The new Pension Law is a firm guarantee that every pensioner will benefit from a sustainable increase in income," said the minister of labor and social solidarity, Simona Bucura Oprescu, according to the post on the institution's Facebook page.

"The mechanism for increasing pensions provided by law is clear and ensures predictability. Contribution and stability in work are rewarded better. The new law has brought equity because equal work and contributions and pensions will be equal," she added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

