Romania sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year

Romania reported 6,186 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily rise registered so far this year and a new record of the last three months, according to Hotnews.ro. Wednesday's daily count is also slightly higher than the one reported the day before - 6,118 new cases in 24 hours.

The new cases were recorded out of 27,983 RT-PCR tests and 11,858 rapid antigen tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, March 17.

Bucharest registered 1,245 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Next were the counties of Ilfov - 433 and Timis - 376.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic reached 874,985 on Wednesday. Almost 791,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 21,787. Eighty-nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,266 on Wednesday (40 more than the day before). In total, 11,361 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that around 71,000 people confirmed with COVID-19 infection are isolated at home, and almost 15,000 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 67,896 people are quarantined at home, and 728 are in institutionalized quarantine.

