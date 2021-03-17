Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 13:47
Social

Romania sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 6,186 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily rise registered so far this year and a new record of the last three months, according to Hotnews.ro. Wednesday's daily count is also slightly higher than the one reported the day before - 6,118 new cases in 24 hours.

The new cases were recorded out of 27,983 RT-PCR tests and 11,858 rapid antigen tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, March 17.

Bucharest registered 1,245 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Next were the counties of Ilfov - 433 and Timis - 376.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic reached 874,985 on Wednesday. Almost 791,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 21,787. Eighty-nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,266 on Wednesday (40 more than the day before). In total, 11,361 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that around 71,000 people confirmed with COVID-19 infection are isolated at home, and almost 15,000 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 67,896 people are quarantined at home, and 728 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected].com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 13:47
Social

Romania sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 6,186 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily rise registered so far this year and a new record of the last three months, according to Hotnews.ro. Wednesday's daily count is also slightly higher than the one reported the day before - 6,118 new cases in 24 hours.

The new cases were recorded out of 27,983 RT-PCR tests and 11,858 rapid antigen tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, March 17.

Bucharest registered 1,245 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Next were the counties of Ilfov - 433 and Timis - 376.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic reached 874,985 on Wednesday. Almost 791,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 21,787. Eighty-nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,266 on Wednesday (40 more than the day before). In total, 11,361 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that around 71,000 people confirmed with COVID-19 infection are isolated at home, and almost 15,000 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 67,896 people are quarantined at home, and 728 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas