Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to three-month high

Romania added 6,118 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count in the past three months. It last reported more than 6,000 daily cases on December 15, when it added 6,171 cases.

The new cases were recorded out of 38,371 tests performed in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic reached 868,799 on Tuesday, March 16. The number of people who recovered will be communicated later as works are carried out to the platform centralizing the data, the authorities said in the daily report.

Bucharest reported the most cases (783), followed by the counties of Timiș (411), Cluj (356), Brașov (273), and Hunedoara (213).

The death toll rose to 21,698 after 133 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Of these, 132 had previous medical conditions. Two were aged between 30 and 39, five between 40 and 49, nine between 50 and 59, 27 between 60 and 69, 45 between 70 and 79, and 45 were older than 80.

A total of 11,096 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,226 of them to intensive care units.

At the same time, 54,612 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 14,757 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 52,495 people were under quarantine at home, and 85 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]