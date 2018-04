Romania posted the highest current account deficit in Central & Eastern Europe in 2017, and one of the highest in the EU.

The country posted a deficit of EUR 6.4 billion, while most of the other EU countries managed to post current account surpluses.

At an EU level, the current account surplus was of EUR 224.6 billion, according to Eurostat data. UK posted the highest deficit, of EUR 94.6 billion, while Germany, the highest surplus: EUR 262 billion.

[email protected]