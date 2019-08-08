Heat wave: Romania will see temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher this weekend

A heat wave will hit Romania in the coming days, the meteorologists warning that the temperatures will go up to 37 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) said that the temperatures would rise in Romania beginning Thursday and that, especially in the southern regions of the country, the temperature-humidity index will reach or slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The maximum temperatures will mainly stay between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius this weekend, but will go up to 35-37 degrees Celsius in certain areas, especially in the south and east parts of the country. The night temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius, especially in the Romanian Plain, on the Black Sea coast and in the Western Hills.

The meteorologists’ warning is valid until Sunday.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)