Romania has 6 approvals out of 26 required to join OECD, government says

Romania has received six formal approvals in its process of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, out of the 26 required, with one approval still pending in the health sector, state secretary Luca Niculescu said, as spokesman of the Romanian Government.

Niculescu emphasized that Romania’s most significant objective, after joining NATO and the European Union, is OECD membership. To satisfy healthcare criteria, the country has provided detailed information to OECD experts, according to the Government spokesman, cited by News.ro.

A key aspect of Romania's progress is its participation in the OECD's "PaRIS" (Patient-Reported Indicator Surveys) initiative, which evaluates the experiences and outcomes of chronic patients. Romania is the first non-OECD country invited to participate in this project, allowing for a better understanding of patient needs and more efficient resource distribution, leading to improved healthcare quality.

In addition, Romania is working on a National Health Digitalization Strategy, with OECD support. This strategy aims to modernize the healthcare system through advanced technologies like online medicine and data interoperability, which will enhance access to quality care, reduce errors, and optimize resource management.

The healthcare initiatives are aligned with OECD recommendations and are crucial for the transition to a more patient-centered healthcare system.

The OECD contains at the moment 38 member states, together accounting for 70% of global production and trade.

Romania officially applied for OECD membership in 2004 and 2012, renewing its bid annually since 2016. On January 25, 2022, the OECD Council began membership discussions with six aspiring countries, including Romania.

(Photo source: Aleksandr Atkishkin | Dreamstime.com)