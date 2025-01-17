Romania to be special guest country at 2026 Cairo International Book Fair

Romania has been named the special guest country at the 2026 Cairo International Book Fair, the Ministry of Culture announced. The event will coincide with the celebration of 120 years of Romanian-Egyptian diplomatic relations.

According to the ministry, the news was shared by Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano, Egypt's minister of culture, during a press conference announcing the 2025 edition of the fair, which attracts millions of visitors every year. In 2024, the fair hosted over 3.5 million participants, reinforcing its status as a major cultural event.

The announcement also confirmed Romania's participation with an exhibition booth at this year's Cairo International Book Fair, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the University of Bucharest's Faculty of Foreign Languages, the Romanian Cultural Institute, and the Romanian Embassy in Cairo.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lapandr/Dreamstime.com)