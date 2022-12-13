Business

Consultancy firm says Romania's Govt. is slow in processing green energy grants

13 December 2022
As many as 800 investors have submitted projects in the renewable energy area in May-June in response to the Government's call, but they got no answer so far even if the grants should be extended by the end of the year, Roxana Mircea, managing partner REI Grup explained in a debate on this topic hosted by Ziarul Financiar.

She stressed that the green energy projects, supposedly backed by grants, should be completed by June 2024.

The companies are thus reluctant to consider filing projects for the Modernisation Fund more recently announced by the Government, the REI Grup managing partner explained.

"The companies do not even want to hear about this [Modernisation Fund] scheme when they have not received the answers [for the requests they have already filed], and it is understood that the projects submitted in May-June were not even evaluated," she explained.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

As many as 800 investors have submitted projects in the renewable energy area in May-June in response to the Government's call, but they got no answer so far even if the grants should be extended by the end of the year, Roxana Mircea, managing partner REI Grup explained in a debate on this topic hosted by Ziarul Financiar.

She stressed that the green energy projects, supposedly backed by grants, should be completed by June 2024.

The companies are thus reluctant to consider filing projects for the Modernisation Fund more recently announced by the Government, the REI Grup managing partner explained.

"The companies do not even want to hear about this [Modernisation Fund] scheme when they have not received the answers [for the requests they have already filed], and it is understood that the projects submitted in May-June were not even evaluated," she explained.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

