Enery Power: Romania is among best places for green energy investments

Romania is currently one of the best places to invest in green energy, argues Richard König, CEO of Enery Power Holding – an Austrian company with Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) as its main financier.

Enery Power just took over the portfolio of six projects from Canada's Jade Power and reached a volume of pipeline projects with a focus on the PV segment involving EUR 1 bln of investments to result in a total installed capacity of 1.4 GW.

"We have 1,500 MW under development in solar parks, capacity in which storage projects are also included", says Richard König, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The portfolio recently bought from Jade Power Trust for EUR 70 mln consists of two wind, two solar and two hydroelectric projects. It includes the Dorobanțu wind farm, with a capacity of 45 MW, purchased (by Jade Power) from OMV Petrom in 2017 for EUR 23 mln.

Vienna-based Enery Power Holding has operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria, producing nearly 200 GWh of electricity for almost 60,000 households.

Enery's main investor is the Investment Fund of the Three Seas Initiative (FII3M), whose capital also includes the export-import bank of the Romanian state, Eximbank.

