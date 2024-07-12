Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Romania for its solidarity with Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently said on X that he is grateful for Romania’s solidarity with his country and people. The statement comes following the signing of a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

The document signed in Washington has strictly political, not legal, value. At the same time, all activities arising from this agreement are carried out within the limits of existing resources, taking into account the interests of the Romanian side.

"Together with the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, in Washington, we signed a security agreement between our two countries. We have established specific points of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea region. Ukraine will receive the Patriot system and support for our defense industry from Romania. Additionally, Romania, along with our partners, will support the F-16 training center for Ukrainian pilots. I am grateful for every expression of solidarity with our country and people," Zelensky wrote on X.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also posted on the same social network, stating, "Together with president Zelensky, I signed today, in Washington, a bilateral agreement on security cooperation. [...] We are joining other allies and partners, following up on the commitment we made through the G7 Declaration in Vilnius," the president of Romania added.

Iohannis further wrote that Romania has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and will continue to do so, ensuring that the latter can defend itself.

Ukraine has concluded agreements with 23 signatories of the G7+ Declaration, including the European Union, and continues negotiations with all other signatories. All these agreements have a similar structure, outlining the support already provided and identifying priorities for future cooperation with Ukraine, focusing on military and security cooperation broadly, but not limited to it.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleschwander | Dreamstime.com)