Four detained over violence at March protest supporting Călin Georgescu in Bucharest

Four people have been detained for 24 hours following the violent protest in front of Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau in March, where supporters of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu clashed with law enforcement. The individuals are accused of throwing objects at gendarmes, injuring at least one officer, and overturning a television station’s vehicle during the demonstration, which took place on the night of March 9–10.

The four will be brought before the Bucharest District 3 Court with a request for 30 days of preventive arrest, according to News.ro.

The protest turned violent after news broke that the Electoral Bureau had invalidated Călin Georgescu’s presidential candidacy. The Constitutional Court later upheld the decision, effectively banning Russia-friendly politician Georgescu from running for president again.

Prosecutors from the Bucharest Tribunal said that four house searches were carried out in Bucharest and Ilfov, and arrest warrants were executed for the suspects.

One of the suspects is under investigation for assaulting law enforcement, property damage, and disturbing the public order. Another is being prosecuted for assault and public disorder, while a third man faces charges of property damage and public disturbance. A woman is also being investigated for disturbing the peace.

According to prosecutors, evidence shows that during the protest outside the Central Electoral Bureau in Bucharest, the suspects threw blunt objects at law enforcement officers, overturned and damaged a TV station car, and disrupted public order through violent acts.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence in the case and are working to identify others who participated in similar actions during the same protest.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)