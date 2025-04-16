Society

Holy Light brought from Jerusalem to Romania this weekend for Easter

16 April 2025

The Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem to Bucharest on the evening of Saturday, April 19, and then distributed to other areas of the country, according to a press release published by Basilica.ro.

The Easter Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem by Archimandrite Teofil Anăstăsoaie, the representative of the Romanian Patriarchate at the Holy Places. It will arrive at Otopeni International Airport in Bucharest, where it will be received by representatives of dioceses across Romania.

From there, the flame will be distributed to each parish via diocesan centers and archpriestships. As in previous years, a delegate from the Metropolis of Moldavia and Bukovina will carry the Holy Light from Bucharest to Chișinău, where it will be shared with parishes of the Metropolis of Bessarabia.

At around 7 p.m. on the same evening, the Easter Holy Light will be received at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest by Patriarch Daniel.

The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania was started in 2009.

