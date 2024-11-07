Romania's nationalist leader George Simion expects dividends from Trump's win

Romanian nationalist leader George Simion, a supporter of Donald Trump, expects his own political prospects to benefit from a Republican win in the US, which analysts suggest could indeed influence Romania's upcoming presidential elections.

Simion, who is vying for Romania's presidency, has consistently supported Trump despite facing criticism at home. Following the election results in the US, he described the outcome as "a victory for patriots over globalists," signaling his alignment with Trump's "America First" approach and his disdain for what he terms "neo-Marxist" ideologies, News.ro reported.

George Simion took to Facebook, stating, "I expect all this neo-Marxist, woke, transhumanist ideology to stop there and be left alone. We have important elections in Romania. We can also [win] in Romania."

His comments follow a February visit to the US, where he attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and met with Donald Trump's former campaign strategist, Steve Bannon.

Trump's victory may further bolster nationalist movements across Europe, with mainstream parties increasingly relying on right-wing support to secure power.

Media outlet Europa Libera Romania suggests Trump's win could enhance support for nationalist parties such as Simion's Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). Columnist Andrea Pora explains that Simion hopes the Republican victory will strengthen his standing in both Romania's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Political analyst Cristian Pîrvulescu, cited by Europa Libera Romania, notes that Trump's win could boost Simion's chances in Romania's second electoral round.

"Trump's victory will help Simion as it resonates with certain electorate groups and MAGA supporters in Romania," he said, adding that this effect could extend to Romania's parliamentary elections.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)