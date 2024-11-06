US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election on Wednesday, November 6. Similar messages came from presidential hopefuls Marcel Ciolacu, the current PM, far-right leader George Simion, and Senate president Nicolae Ciucă.

Donald Trump claimed an "unprecedented political victory" in the presidential elections held on Tuesday, November 5. He thanked his supporters during a speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, after Fox News projected him as the winner.

If Trump’s victory is confirmed, he will be the 47th president of the US, after serving as its 45th. He currently has 267 electoral votes, compared to Kamala Harris’s 224, with 270 electoral votes needed to win. He is also in the lead in numerous battleground states. He also leads Harris by 55.8% votes in Alaska, a state with 3 electoral votes.

“Congratulations, president-elect Donald Trump, for your victory! Romania is a strong and committed Strategic Ally of the US. Through our joint efforts, we will bring peace and prosperity for both our countries and beyond, defending our common interests,” Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said on X.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also congratulated Trump. “Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens!Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration,” he posted on X.

Also, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Senate speaker Nicolae Ciucă wished Trump and the US success in the upcoming term. “I will do everything in my power to strengthen our Strategic Partnership. I will ensure that our strong cooperation with the U.S. continues to grow, especially now, in these times of crisis, when Romania and the entire free world are facing multiple threats. Romania’s safety and security are my top priority!" the presidential hopeful said.

Far-right leader George Simion, credited with the third spot in polls for the Romanian presidential elections, filmed himself wearing a Trump hat, claiming that Trump’s victory in the US elections is a sign that “patriots” are defeating “globalists.”

In previous statements, other presidential candidates like Elena Lasconi and Mircea Geoana said that Romania will maintain a good relationship with the US irrespective of whether or not Trump will become president.

According to the German Marshall Fund, a Trump presidency “would likely replicate his earlier presidency’s strong bilateral engagement with several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Romania.”

The Republican Party also seems poised to win, besides the presidency, the House of Representatives and the Senate, effectively controlling all power in the legislative and executive branches. Along with a friendly Supreme Court populated by Trump-appointed justices - and two more set to retire and be replaced by presidential decision - Trump is set to gain enormous power to change US politics.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tommy Jeffers/Dreamstime.com)