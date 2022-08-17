Romania’s economy loses speed in second quarter

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) went up by 5.3% in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2) compared to the same period of last year. The growth rate was lower than in the first quarter when it stood at 6.4%, according to flash data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Wednesday, August 17.

The quarterly GDP adjusted for seasonality and the number of working days was 2.1% higher in Q2 compared with Q1, also signaling a loss of speed. In Q1, the GDP had grown by 5.1% compared with Q4 2021.

The flash data released by the INS doesn’t include the GDP breakdown by its components. In the first quarter, the GDP growth came from wholesale and retail, IT and professional services, while the industry had a marginal negative contribution.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)