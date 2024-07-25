UEFA sanctions Romanian Football Federation for supporters’ discriminatory behavior at EURO 2024

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has sanctioned the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) “for the racist and discriminatory behavior of its supporters.” The fine amounts to EUR 40,000 and is accompanied by a ban from selling tickets to away supporters for the Federation’s next UEFA competition match.

The sanction targets Romanian supporters’ behavior at the matches against Ukraine, Belgium, and The Netherlands, News.ro reported.

“The CEDB has decided: To fine the Romanian Football Federation EUR 40,000 and to ban the Romanian Football Federation from selling tickets to its away supporters for its next UEFA competition match, for the racist and discriminatory behavior of its supporters,” reads the decision.

The Albanian, Hungarian, Austrian, Slovenian, Croatian, and Serbian football federations have also been sanctioned.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)