Macro

Romania's fiscal consolidation plan reportedly takes shape, but final decision delayed

06 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The experts of the four parties supposed to form a new ruling majority and a government in Romania by June 15 have agreed on a short list of measures aimed at securing fiscal consolidation in line with the European Commission's requirements and investors' expectations - but deferred the final decision for June 9 when all parties will have agreed over the measures. 

Hiking the VAT rates is an almost certain ingredient of the consolidation mix, despite president Nicusor Dan's promise to avoid such a decision. But the direct impact on revenues is likely to secure the entire plan's credibility, which is important for the EU and rating agencies. 

President Dan announced that he would have a discussion with the party presidents on the evening of June 9, when they would make a final political decision on fiscal measures, according to Digi24.

The fiscal consolidation package reportedly includes various versions of VAT rate hikes, deferring part of the planned public investments, and cutting expenditures through the merger or elimination of public institutions, as well as reducing benefits in the budgetary sector. 

A "solidarity tax" on net incomes exceeding RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) is envisaged but not unanimously agreed by the party experts, as well as healthcare insurance contributions for pensions above a certain threshold. These are part of a broader category of measures supported by only part of the experts.

The changes regarding VAT are the most complicated. Although the final decision will be a political one, the scenarios on which calculations were made are multiple. According to the draft that Digi24 has obtained, the most reduced rates (5% and 9%) would increase to the standard threshold of 19%. The increases would be felt especially in HoReCa. 

Hiking the standard VAT rate from 19% to 21% is still an option.

Romania must enact the fiscal plan by the end of the month, ideally before June 20, in order to prevent disciplinary measures from the European Union under the Excessive Deficit Procedure.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's fiscal consolidation plan reportedly takes shape, but final decision delayed

06 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The experts of the four parties supposed to form a new ruling majority and a government in Romania by June 15 have agreed on a short list of measures aimed at securing fiscal consolidation in line with the European Commission's requirements and investors' expectations - but deferred the final decision for June 9 when all parties will have agreed over the measures. 

Hiking the VAT rates is an almost certain ingredient of the consolidation mix, despite president Nicusor Dan's promise to avoid such a decision. But the direct impact on revenues is likely to secure the entire plan's credibility, which is important for the EU and rating agencies. 

President Dan announced that he would have a discussion with the party presidents on the evening of June 9, when they would make a final political decision on fiscal measures, according to Digi24.

The fiscal consolidation package reportedly includes various versions of VAT rate hikes, deferring part of the planned public investments, and cutting expenditures through the merger or elimination of public institutions, as well as reducing benefits in the budgetary sector. 

A "solidarity tax" on net incomes exceeding RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) is envisaged but not unanimously agreed by the party experts, as well as healthcare insurance contributions for pensions above a certain threshold. These are part of a broader category of measures supported by only part of the experts.

The changes regarding VAT are the most complicated. Although the final decision will be a political one, the scenarios on which calculations were made are multiple. According to the draft that Digi24 has obtained, the most reduced rates (5% and 9%) would increase to the standard threshold of 19%. The increases would be felt especially in HoReCa. 

Hiking the standard VAT rate from 19% to 21% is still an option.

Romania must enact the fiscal plan by the end of the month, ideally before June 20, in order to prevent disciplinary measures from the European Union under the Excessive Deficit Procedure.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 June 2025
Society
Several fake news campaigns currently targeting Romanians on social media, official sources say
06 June 2025
Macro
IMF recommends Romania to increase VAT and excise duties, introduce two income tax rates in latest report
06 June 2025
Travel
New Via Transilvanica trail opens in Brașov county, connecting 18 localities over 170 km
06 June 2025
Healthcare
Romania's Antibiotice wins major UK public contract for injectable antibiotics
06 June 2025
Business
Swiss VAT Group opens third global hub with new factory in Romania
06 June 2025
Transport
Romania’s high-altitude road Transalpina reopens to traffic between Rânca and Curpăt
05 June 2025
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărășan reopens for summer traffic
05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps