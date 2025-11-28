Sports

Romania scores first win in group stage of Women’s Handball World Championship

28 November 2025

The Romanian national team debuted with a victory in Group A of the Women’s Handball World Championship, organized in the Netherlands and Germany.

Romania won 33–24 (13–12) against Croatia in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam on Thursday, November 27.

The Romanian team dominated the match in the second half, left backer Sorina-Maria Grozav scoring 7 goals, followed by pivot Lorena-Gabriela Ostas with 5, and center back player Ioana-Rebeca Necula with 4. Several other Romanian players scored, while Yuliya Dumanska had 13 saves (41%), and Bianca Curmenţ 2 (29%), according to Digi24.

On the Croatian team, Tina Barisic scored 7 goals, Sara Senvald 3, Ana Malec 2, and Andrea Simara 2, among others. Croatian goalkeeper Lucija Besen made 9 saves (29%). 

Romania will play the next match on Saturday against Japan. 

Romania has participated in all editions of the Women’s Handball World Championship, and in 2023, it ranked 12th.

(Photo source: FRH - Federația Română de Handbal on Facebook)

