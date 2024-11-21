Society

Romania’s environment minister calls emergency meeting amid season's first Code Red for severe winter blizzards

21 November 2024

Romania's environment minister, Mircea Fechet, convened an extraordinary meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Emergency Situations (CMSU) on Thursday, November 21, in response to severe weather alerts issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). Alerts include Yellow, Orange, and the season's first Red Code warnings for extreme winter conditions.

During the meeting, officials discussed coordinated responses to anticipated heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous road conditions.

"ANM has issued the first Code Red for this winter season, signaling a drastic temperature drop with negative lows across the country. I want to make sure we are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that all necessary information is communicated to the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy," minister Fechet said.

The Red Code alert, active from November 22 between 5:00 AM and 2:00 PM, warns of intense blizzards and winds exceeding 120 km/h at altitudes above 1,700 meters in several counties, namely Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brașov, Argeș, and Dâmbovița. In these regions, visibility could drop to near zero, and significant snowdrifts are expected.

ANM also issued a Yellow Code alert for November 21, 11:00 PM to November 22, 8:00 PM, warning of intensified winds, snow, mixed precipitation, and ice conditions across Romania.

At the same time, an Orange Code alert is in place on November 22, from 2:00 AM to 2:00 PM, warning of strong wind intensification.

Another Orange Code alert, also valid on November 22, from 2:00 AM to 8:00 PM, warns of heavy snow and blizzards in the high areas of the Southern Carpathians and parts of the Western and Eastern Carpathians. Winds will intensify, with gusts ranging from 80 to 120 km/h. Blizzards will lead to significant snow accumulation (over 30 cm in some areas), reduced visibility, and snowdrifts.

ANM said that updates will follow as the situation evolves.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Society

1

