Romania ranks first in number of cases closed by European Court of Human Rights in 2024

Romania ranks first in terms of the total number of cases closed in 2024 by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), according to the latest edition of the annual report on the execution of judgments by the institution, published on Wednesday, March 19.

The annual report from the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers shows that 992 cases were transferred last year from the European Court of Human Rights to the Committee, which supervises their implementation by member states. Of those 992 new cases, 194 were “leading” cases – often requiring action to be taken by states – and 798 were repetitive cases, based on known problems that had already been identified by the Court. A total of 894 cases were closed by the Committee of Ministers during 2024, including 161 leading cases and 733 repetitive cases.

Out of the 116 cases concerning Romania that were closed in 2024, 11 were classified as "leading" cases. In this regard, Romania ranks second in the report, after Turkey with 16 cases, and ahead of Croatia with 10.

Romania also holds the top position for repetitive cases closed over the past year, with 105, followed by Turkey and Ukraine, each with 72. At the same time, according to the report, 60% of all pending cases involving the 46 member states at the end of 2024 were concentrated in five countries, including Romania.

Similarly, regarding the duration of proceedings, Romania ranks third among the top five countries with the highest number of significant cases that have been pending for more than five years as of the end of last year, with 62 cases.

Romania is also one of the five member states with the highest number of cases where compensation payments were still awaiting confirmation at the end of 2024—99 cases.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, has called for further efforts to implement judgments from the European Court of Human Rights. “This report shows what a concrete, positive impact judgments from the European Court of Human Rights have on the daily lives of the people of Europe. While a lot has been achieved, more needs to be done. The efficient execution of the Court's judgments is essential for the rule of law and democratic accountability in Europe,” he said.

The report also mentions that despite considerable challenges caused by Russia’s on-going war of aggression, Ukraine again continued to actively engage in the implementation of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights in 2024, resulting in the closure of 75 cases (including three leading cases).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Awargula | Dreamstime.com)