Energy

Romania organises first auction for CfD scheme aimed at solar and wind capacities

07 November 2024

Offers for the first auction organised by Romania for Contracts for Difference (CfD) contracts aimed at the development of solar and wind power plants can be submitted until November 18, 2024, provided that additional requests for clarifications have been addressed, the Ministry of Energy announced on November 6.

The first tender within the CfD scheme will support the development of photovoltaic projects with a capacity of 500 MW and onshore wind projects of 1,000 MW, Economica.net reported.

According to the minister of energy, Sebastian Burduja, investors will benefit from support in the form of a contract for difference, which will guarantee them a fixed price for the sale of electricity for a period of 15 years. The price will be established following a competitive auction, with a maximum starting threshold of 78 euros/MWh for photovoltaic projects and 82 euros/MWh for onshore wind projects.

"I invite as many investors as possible to participate in this auction and contribute to the transformation of the energy sector in Romania. The more bidders we have, the more we will be able to accelerate the change necessary to increase the production capacity of energy from renewable sources at a competitive cost. I remind you that Romania is the first country that succeeded in financing the CfD scheme from the Modernization Fund, obtaining an amount of 3 billion euros for this purpose," minister Sebastian Burduja said at the beginning of September.

A second auction, which will cover a total capacity of 3,500 MW from onshore wind and photovoltaic projects, is scheduled for launch next year.

These measures will contribute to increasing and strengthening Romania's capacity to produce energy from renewable sources, bringing major benefits to the economy and citizens, as well as ensuring energy security and price competitiveness.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)

1

