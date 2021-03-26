Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s financing needs are EUR 24-25 bln this year

26 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will borrow EUR 7-7.4 billion from the foreign markets and RON 85-87 bln (EUR 17.4-17.8 bln) from the domestic market this year, according to the Finance Ministry. The sum includes EUR 1.4 bln to be drawn from international financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Romania will have to repay USD 2.01 bln (EUR 1.7 bln) worth of Eurobonds that will mature, Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, Romania's financing needs are estimated at RON 119-123 bln (EUR 24.4-25.2 bln), or nearly 11% of GDP.

The public deficit is expected to reach 7.16% of GDP - but part of it is already financed by the EUR 2.5 bln Eurobond issue carried out last December.

According to their latest internal survey in February, CFA Romania analysts expect the borrowing this year to push up the country's debt-to-GDP ratio to 52% in 12 months, from 47.7% at the end of 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s financing needs are EUR 24-25 bln this year

26 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will borrow EUR 7-7.4 billion from the foreign markets and RON 85-87 bln (EUR 17.4-17.8 bln) from the domestic market this year, according to the Finance Ministry. The sum includes EUR 1.4 bln to be drawn from international financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Romania will have to repay USD 2.01 bln (EUR 1.7 bln) worth of Eurobonds that will mature, Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, Romania's financing needs are estimated at RON 119-123 bln (EUR 24.4-25.2 bln), or nearly 11% of GDP.

The public deficit is expected to reach 7.16% of GDP - but part of it is already financed by the EUR 2.5 bln Eurobond issue carried out last December.

According to their latest internal survey in February, CFA Romania analysts expect the borrowing this year to push up the country's debt-to-GDP ratio to 52% in 12 months, from 47.7% at the end of 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends