Romania’s financing needs are EUR 24-25 bln this year

Romania will borrow EUR 7-7.4 billion from the foreign markets and RON 85-87 bln (EUR 17.4-17.8 bln) from the domestic market this year, according to the Finance Ministry. The sum includes EUR 1.4 bln to be drawn from international financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Romania will have to repay USD 2.01 bln (EUR 1.7 bln) worth of Eurobonds that will mature, Hotnews.ro reported.

Thus, Romania's financing needs are estimated at RON 119-123 bln (EUR 24.4-25.2 bln), or nearly 11% of GDP.

The public deficit is expected to reach 7.16% of GDP - but part of it is already financed by the EUR 2.5 bln Eurobond issue carried out last December.

According to their latest internal survey in February, CFA Romania analysts expect the borrowing this year to push up the country's debt-to-GDP ratio to 52% in 12 months, from 47.7% at the end of 2020.

