First film investment fund in Romania starts shooting local production

Bold Film Studio, the first film investment fund in Romania, said on September 27 that it started filming its first production - Taximetristi, directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu.

The film is a screen adaptation of the 2018 play of the same name from the repertoire of the Apollo 111 theater. It tells the story of Lica and Liviu, two taxi drivers who, in the course of a single night, cross paths with all kinds of clients who end up having an unexpected impact on their lives, for better and worse.

Filming takes place in Bucharest until the middle of October, with the movie being scheduled to reach cinemas across Romania on February 3, 2023. The cast includes Alexandru Ion, Ronaldo Matsangos, Maria Popistasau, Victoria Raileanu, Monica Barladeanu, Andi Vasluianu, and Cosmin Nedelcu (Micutzu). Adrian Nicolae and rapper Spike also appear in the movie as special guests.

“Taximetristi is the first film produced by Bold Film Studio. Considering the success of the play with the same name, we are sure that the film will have the same success in cinemas, especially since we have celebrities, established actors and stars playing in the film,” said Cristian Anastasiu, Executive Director for Bold Film Studio.

“Our strategy is to produce quality commercial films, which can be enjoyed by as many Romanians as possible, who can regain the pleasure of watching local films. At the same time, our productions are thought to be a good innovative and organic promotion platform for brands that target a consistent exposure to large audiences,” he added.

The film is produced by Bold Film Studio together with Tangaj Production and Avanpost Media. Similar to the play, the script is signed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu and Adrian Nicolae.

Bold Film Studio is the first film investment fund in Romania and a Romanian entrepreneurial business. It is based on an exclusively private capitalization fund, corporate and angel investors, but also a profit share model similar to international investment funds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bold Film Studio)