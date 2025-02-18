Romania’s Finance Ministry draws record RON 4.3 bln with first Fidelis bond issue in 2025

Romania’s Ministry of Finance announced a record-breaking start to the Fidelis government bond program in 2025, with total subscriptions exceeding RON 4.3 billion (EUR 865 mln) during the February 7-14 issuance period. The latest round surpassed the previous high of RON 3.5 billion recorded in October 2024.

The Fidelis bonds are issued and traded through the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The first Fidelis issuance of 2025 set three new records:

Total investment volume: RON 4.3 billion, the highest in the program’s history.

Subscription orders: 44,000, reflecting increased investor interest.

Donor-investor participation: 5,722 blood donors invested over RON 537 million, the largest number since the campaign’s launch.

Investors who had donated blood since September 2024 received a 1% higher interest rate on one-year bonds, earning 7.95%, compared to the 6.95% offered on standard one-year bonds.

Fidelis bonds, available in RON 100 and EUR 100 denominations, continue to offer tax-free returns, making them an attractive option for retail investors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)