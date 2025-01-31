Team Romania heads to European Youth Olympic Winter Festival with 20 athletes

The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced the team for the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival (EYOF) Bakuriani 2025, which will take place in Georgia from February 9 to 16. Twenty athletes will compete in four disciplines, namely biathlon, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding.

The biathlon team comprises eight athletes, evenly split between men and women. They are Boglarka Kelemen, Krisztina Sillo, Boroka Tamaș, and Janka Dora Kurko in the women’s team, and Hunor Udvari, Gigi Vlăduț Lupoiu, Bogdan Jifcu, and Alex Florin Mihai Hriț in men’s group.

Maja Biro, Sofia Maria Moldovan, Zsolt Paszka, and Matei Alexandru Tuțiu will compete in alpine skiing, while Andreea Maria Cotinghiu, Boglarka Pall, Ștefan Paul Gherghel, and Iosua Cojocaru will represent Romania in cross-country skiing.

The snowboarding team also has four members, namely Csinszka Bako-Wilehelem, Szasz Boglarka, Botond Mihaly, and Zoltan Benczedi.

The official presentation of Team Romania will take place on February 5 at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Complex in Izvorani.

This marks the 17th edition of the Winter EYOF, an event that brings together the best young athletes from across Europe to compete in various winter sports.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român)