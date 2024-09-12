President Klaus Iohannis awarded state decorations to the Romanian Olympic and Paralympic athletes who won medals in the summer Olympics. Coaches and sports legends were also awarded medals during the special ceremony held on September 11.

Romanian athletes won three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

Gold medals were won by Maria Magdalena Rusu, Roxana Iuliana Anghel, Nicoleta Ancuța Bodnar, Maria Lehaci, Adriana Adam, Amalia Bereș, Ioana Vrînceanu, Simona Geanina Radiș, and Victoria Ștefania Petreanu in rowing – eight with coxswain (8+). Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache also won gold in rowing – double sculls (2x). Finally, David Popovici won gold in swimming – 200 m freestyle.

Silver medals went to Mihaela Valentina Cambei in weightlifting – 49 kg; Gianina Elena van Groningen and Ionela Livia Cozmiuc in rowing – lightweight double sculls (L2x); Ioana Vrînceanu and Roxana Iuliana Anghel in rowing – pair (2-); and Simona Geanina Radiș and Nicoleta Ancuța Bodnar in rowing – double sculls (2x).

Bronze medals were won by David Popovici in swimming – 100 m freestyle; and Ana Maria Bărbosu in artistic gymnastics – floor exercise, after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The champions of yesterday, today, and tomorrow connect the history of Romanian sports through a symbolic arc over time, showing that our country has enormous potential that must be harnessed,” president Iohannis said during the ceremony.

Rower Simona Radiș, speaking on behalf of the athletes, expressed her pride in representing Romania. “We are proud to represent Romania and raise the flag on the highest podiums. We hope with all our hearts that through our work, we succeed in being a positive example,” she said.

Romanian athletes won also two medals at the Paralympic Games. These were won by Alexandru Bologa (gold in para judo), and Camelia Ciripan (bronze in para table tennis).

“The Games weren’t just about winning medals but also about upholding fundamental values like honor and national pride. Behind these victories lies immense work. [...] Our journey to Los Angeles 2028 has already begun. Team Romania, mission accomplished in Paris,” said Mihai Covaliu, President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), during the ceremony, cited by News.ro.

Among the athletes decorated by the president was gymnast Sabrina Voinea, who many believe was unfairly judged during the Olympic floor exercise final.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)