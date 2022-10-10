Romania learns Euro 2024 group rivals

Romania’s national football team will be in group I of the 2024 UEFA European Football Champion’s qualifying round, along with Switzerland, Israel, Kosovo, Belarus, and Andorra.

To qualify for the Euro 2024 along with the automatically qualified host, Germany, Romania will have to be one of the two top teams in its group. All in all, 20 teams across Europe will qualify between March and November of next year.

Romania’s first match will take place on March 25, 2023, against Andorra. Three days later, Romania will play Belarus, and in June it will square off against Kosovo and Switzerland. Israel will be Romania’s last opponent, in September. Rematches will take place in October and November of the same year.

Romania recently reconstructed its national team by bringing numerous young players from the more successful under 21 team on board. Edi Iordănescu, the national team’s manager, expressed his optimism after learning Romania’s opponents.

“It's a balanced group. Switzerland looks like the most solid team,” said Iordănescu, cited by Digisport. He also said that playing against Israel may be a challenge, as many of its players can be found in the lineup of Champions League clubs.

The Euro 2024 qualifying round draw featured football legends Jürgen Klinsmann, Karl-Heinz Riedle, Gianluca Zambrotta and Demetrio Albertini.

Berlin will host the finals of the 2024 European Football Championship. 70,000 fans are expected to attend and cheer for their favorite team.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Echipa Nationala de Fotbal a Romaniei on Facebook)