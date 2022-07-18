Football Museum Bucharest, the first museum in Romania and in Eastern Europe fully dedicated to football, has received an additional EUR 400,000 on top of the initial investment of EUR 1.2 mln from private funding.

The extra budget will be used to purchase state-of-the-art digital equipment for the creation of interactive rooms, where visitors will experience important moments in football history in a 360° virtual reality setting. Additionally, special screens and systems will be installed in the bistro, which will recreate the stadium atmosphere whenever matches are screened here.

Although the launch of the museum was planned for this summer, the official opening has been rescheduled for September, according to News.ro

"The project is the result of a long period of consultation with specialists from many areas, even outside sports. We talked to HoReCa entrepreneurs, business and marketing consultants, and public authorities. One of our conclusions was that there is a need to diversify Bucharest's tourism offer.

We want to make our contribution as quickly as possible, but at the same time we are perfectionists and want everything to be the best it can be. That is why we have increased the investment budget by more than EUR 400,000 and will be opening the doors of the first museum of its kind in Eastern Europe in the second half of this year," said the Head of Partnerships & Communications at the Football Museum Bucharest, Tiziana Gagiu.

The Football Museum Bucharest will be dedicated not only to Romanian football but also to international football. Football fans will be able to see here an impressive collection of valuable items belonging to players who wrote history.

Some of the valuable items to be found in the museum’s opening collection are: the jersey worn by Maradona in the 1983-1984 season, while playing for Barcelona; the jersey worn by Gheorghe Hagi in the 1990-1991 season at Real Madrid; Ronaldo's jersey from a match of the Brazilian national team, signed by him, and also by Ronaldinho and Carlos.

"At the Football Museum Bucharest we will have shirts worn by the greatest players in history - Maradona, Hagi, and Ronaldo are only a few of them. We want to keep a few surprises in store, so we won't disclose all the top pieces that will be on display in the Romanian and international collections’ halls," said Executive Director of the Football Museum Bucharest, Romeo Bănică.

"Moreover, at regular intervals, we will be changing the concept behind the exhibits, so that each new visit to the museum will be a different experience from the previous one," he added.

For more details about the museum, you can visit the official website.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Football Museum Bucharest)