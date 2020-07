Clearstream adds Romanian equities to its network

Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream started providing easier access to the Romanian capital markets for the international investors by adding a new domestic link to enable settlement and safekeeping of Romanian equities as of July 1.

The international central securities depository (ICSD) connected the Romanian central securities depository (CSD) Depozitarul Central to its network on July 1. The platform was already offering access to Romanian government and corporate bonds.

BRD Group Société Générale will act as local depository partner for Clearstream, connecting in turn to the Romanian central securities depository (CSD) Depozitarul Central.

This step will enable settlement and safekeeping of all equities denominated in Romanian Leu (RON) through Clearstream’s international infrastructure, improving efficiency with international standards while reducing costs for investors.

(Photo: Maximusnd | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]r.com