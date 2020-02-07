Romania closer to getting emerging market status from FTSE Russel

Romanian companies Nuclearelectrica and Banca Transilvania met the FTSE Global All Cap Index eligibility requirements as of June 30, BT Capital Partners stated in its monthly report, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Thus, Romania is on track for inclusion in the FTSE Russell Emerging Market indices in September 2020, when eight Romanian-monitored companies would thus be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS).

Two of the eight companies should sustainably meet the Global All Cap Index eligibility requirements (maintain eligibility by June 30) as a precondition of all eight being included in the index, FTSE Russel explained in April.

In June, Nuclearelectrica registered transactions of approximately RON 53 mln (EUR 11 mln) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, or a trading volume of 3.1 mln shares, the equivalent of 1% of its share capital.

Separately, Banca Transilvania, the most traded share on the local stock exchange, registered in June transactions of RON 131 mln (EUR 27 mln), or 1.16% of its shares.

