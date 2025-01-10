Romania to decide on phasing off energy price capping scheme by end-January

Romanian energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced that he is considering extending the capping-compensation scheme, in its current form, for another 3-6 months after April 1, 2025 – when it was supposed to be phased off. The ministry is working on several scenarios, he said.

One of the scenarios is to keep the compensation-cap scheme for 3-6 months, given that the situation in the region is complicated, given the gas price increases, especially on the international market, Burduja said, as quoted by Economedia.ro.

"We want to protect end customers, with a transitional period of 3-6 months, we are yet to decide," he stated.

This scenario maintains the current form of the compensation-cap scheme, including the current price thresholds on invoices, valid until April 1.

Another scenario is targeting vulnerable consumers. "We subsidize them based on the socio-economic data of each household and not based on the level of consumption," the minister said.

