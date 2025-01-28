Romanian energy minister says EU's "green shock therapy" must end

Europe's "greening" policies were not well-thought-out public policies, but an ideology followed blindly on the model of shock therapy, and this must stop, and the economy must be rebuilt on solid, competitive, and innovative foundations, said energy minister Sebastian Burduja.

At the same time, his ministry's policies, particularly the use of EUR 3 billion under the Modernisation Fund for financing a CfD (contract for difference) scheme aimed at wind and solar plants, came under criticism from experts. The money could have been used with real benefits to finance the pumped storage hydropower plant Tarnita, some experts argue.

Burduja has enthusiastically supported the CfD scheme and announced at the end of last year the results of the first auction, while experts argue that spending the money this way brings no benefits compared to other investment options.

Now, Burduja has turned into a tough opponent of the green policies pursued by the European Union.

"Like any ideology imposed without careful planning, it [the "greening" policy] has turned into a utopia that is costing us dearly - economically, socially and strategically. It is scandalous to learn that Europeans' money has also been used to finance NGOs and lobbying campaigns for the greening of the EU. An absurd paradox: with our money, we have destroyed our industries. While heavy industry, the extractive industry, and other vital sectors of the European economy were collapsing, and countless Romanians, French, Germans, Poles, and Hungarians were losing their jobs, the EU was indirectly financing hostile states and distant markets, deepening the trade deficit and supporting third-party economies," the minister wrote on his Facebook page on Monday evening, January 27.

In this post, Sebastian Burduja refers to the latest information about the activity of the former vice-president of the European Commission, the Dutchman Frans Timmermans, about whom information has emerged that he finances environmental NGOs that support his political agenda, according to Economica.net.

According to him, the European Union, "which was born as a community of coal and steel - symbols of economic power and competitiveness," ended up promoting and financing imports of photovoltaic panels, inverters, batteries, and wind turbines produced thousands of kilometers away, while its own gas, its own industry, its own resources were declared "polluting."

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)