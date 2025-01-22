Romanian energy minister turns skeptical to Green Deal

Romanian minister of energy Sebastian Burduja announced a detailed report on the negative effects of the Green Deal policies on the Romanian energy sector.

Quoting US president Donald Trump, Burduja said a state's democracy depends on its economy and, consequently, on its ability to produce safe, affordable, and abundant energy.

"Energy that keeps factories open, prices low, and puts food on every family's table," he added, not mentioning (while also not ruling out) clean, green, or sustainable in his speech.

"As always, I will act in the interest of my country," wrote minister Burduja on Facebook.

The statement comes after US president Donald Trump vowed to quit the Paris climate pact while European leaders confirmed steady support for the climate agreement despite expected US withdrawal.

In his comment, minister Burduja talked about the negative effects of the EU's Green Deal on Romania, saying that it ignores the realities on the ground and that it needs to be re-examined.

"The "greening" policies of the European Union, although well-intentioned, risk turning our European economies into victims of bureaucratization and decisions not adapted to economic realities. The Draghi report says bluntly what we have also seen in hot statistical data: the European Union, which produced only 3% of the world's coal in 2024 and emitted less than 5% of global CO2 emissions, is applying the harshest environmental policies on its own," Burduja stated.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)