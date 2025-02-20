Romania’s electricity consumption, imports spike as temperature drops

Instantaneous electricity consumption in Romania approached the 9,000 MW threshold on the evening of February 19, the highest level in the last 3 years, amid the first of the five frosty nights that are expected in Romania, Profit.ro announced.

On Wednesday evening, at 6:41 PM, instantaneous consumption was 8,984 MW, only 16 MW below the 9,000 MW threshold that was last recorded over 3 years ago, in January 2022.

At that time, production amounted to 6403 MW, with Romania importing over 2500 MW to cover consumption. Hydrocarbon production was the most important (1,635 MW), followed by coal (1,502 MW) and hydro (1,474 MW). Nuclearelectrica contributed 1,375 MW.

The contribution of wind energy at that time was only 268 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)