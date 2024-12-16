Energy

Lower electricity production turns Romania into net importer in January-October

16 December 2024

Romania produced only 43.75 TWh of electricity in January-October, 8.3% less compared to the same period of 2023, while the total domestic consumption (technological consumption included) edged up by 0.9% y/y to 43.06 TWh, according to the data published by the statistics office INS.

The production of electricity in hydropower plants dropped by 21.3% y/y to 12.53 TWh, while the wind farms' output contracted by 18.2% y/y to 5.07 TWh. On the upside, the solar plants' production increased by 55% y/y to 3.18 TWh. 

The classic thermal power plants still accounted as the largest source of power (14.06 TWh), although their production edged down by 1.2% y/y to 14.06 TWh.

Thus, the country turned into a net importer, with a balance of 1.72 TWh net imports in January-October 2024 compared to 2.66 TWh net exports in the same period of 2023.

Specifically, the imports surged by 60% y/y to 10.82 TWh, almost a quarter of the domestic production. Exports contracted marginally by 0.6% y/y to 9.10 TWh in the ten-month period.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nataliia Babinsk/Dreamstime.com)

1

