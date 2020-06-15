Romania remains net electricity importer in April despite 16% lower demand

Electricity consumption in Romania contracted by 16% in April compared to the same month last year, to 3.75TWh.

Companies used 21% less electricity in April (2.66TWh), amid the lower industrial activity, while households’ consumption increased by only 0.5% - a moderate advance considering the lockdown and work from home policies enforced during the month.

Despite the significantly lower use in April, Romania remained a net electricity importer - mainly due to the abnormally low prices on connected foreign markets and lower hydropower production (-21% year-on-year).

Romania’s electricity balance turned to 0.1 TWh net imports (2.6% of total domestic demand) from marginal net exports in April 2019.

Net imports covered 3.1% of the aggregate domestic demand in the first quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the local production decreased by 18% year-on-year, in April, to 4.05 TWh - contributing to the negative balance of the electricity market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)