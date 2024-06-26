Romania’s fluid electoral calendar again in limbo

Romania’s ruling coalition failed to agree on the date of the presidential elections during its June 25 meeting, with a new round of consultations scheduled on June 29, according to RFI.

The Liberals (PNL), whose leader Nicolae Ciuca took a headstart in the electoral campaign, would prefer to defer the presidential ballot from September – when it was scheduled under a provisory, informal agreement reached within the ruling coalition before the local elections.

Thus, October 27 is the proposed date for the first round and November 10 would be the date of the second round under the new calendar proposed by PNL, according to Bursa.ro.

Social Democrat (PSD) leader, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, already asked minister of interior Cătălin Predoiu on June 21 to prepare the draft of the government decision regarding the presidential elections, emphasizing that there are two dates under discussion for the first round of voting: September 15 or 29.

After more than three hours of discussions on June 25, PSD and PNL did not agree on the calendar of the presidential elections.

The deadline for the government to draw up the Decision with the date of the elections is July 2, according to RFI.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)