Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s economy slows down to 0.3% QoQ growth in Q3

17 November 2021
The economic growth (gross terms) eased to 7.2% YoY in the third quarter of the year (Q3) from 13.9% YoY in Q2, while the average annual growth rate for the entire January-September period was 7.1% YoY, the statistics office INS announced in a flash estimate.

Already in its fifth quarter of recovery after the lockdown quarter last year, Romania’s economy exceeded its pre-crisis peak (reached in Q1, 2020) in Q2 this year, and it further advanced in Q3 - yet slowing down, as some industries (automobile production, oil refining) were hit and the whole economy came under the pressure of the rising energy prices.

Further growth, broadly seen as 4%-5% per annum in the coming years, remains for the next quarters subject to various risks ranging from more Covid-19 waves (at home and in Europe), high interest rates, high energy prices, political uncertainty (hence fiscal uncertainty) and sluggish recovery of the global production chains.

The state strategy and forecasting body CNSP revised downward the projection for this year’s GDP from 4.9% to 4.6% to incorporate the negative effects of the risks that have already materialised (energy prices, interest rates).

The main growth driver, expected to boost the country’s GDP over the coming years, is the Recovery and Resilience Plan - but, despite a front payment expected this year (EUR 3.6 bln), more clarity is still needed in regard to the specific projects included and schedule for completion next year.

From a broader perspective, the economic growth remains weak in the post-lockdown period and particularly eased in Q3.

Compared to the same period in 2019 and expressed in annualised terms, Romania’s economic growth eased to 0.6% in Q3, down from 1.2% in Q2.

The statistics office INS estimates the quarterly growth rate in Q3 at 0.3% QoQ, visibly down from 1.5% QoQ (revised from +1.9%) in Q2 and 2.2% QoQ (revised from 2.6%) in Q1.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

