Defense

Romania initiates integrated drone development program

06 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has initiated its first integrated drone development program through a collaboration protocol signed on November 5 by the minister of economy, entrepreneurship, and tourism, Ștefan-Radu Oprea, and the minister of research, innovation, and digitization, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan.

This agreement aims to foster scientific research and technological advancements in aerospace, specifically for creating a Romanian-manufactured drone.

Minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan highlighted that the protocol marks a significant advancement in Romania's aerospace research, while minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea noted that the drone prototype could eventually be manufactured in both state-owned and private defence industry factories across Romania, G4media.ro reported.

The project will primarily focus on developing a "Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Category Unmanned Aerial Capability" for dual-use applications. This includes building at least two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and establishing the ground infrastructure for their control, technical support, and IT operations.

Another focus area will be the development of autonomous aerial systems through the "Conversion of classic ammunition into loitering ammunition." This involves designing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAV systems, along with the necessary launch and control mechanisms to support autonomous operation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bogdan Ivan)

Normal
Defense

Romania initiates integrated drone development program

06 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has initiated its first integrated drone development program through a collaboration protocol signed on November 5 by the minister of economy, entrepreneurship, and tourism, Ștefan-Radu Oprea, and the minister of research, innovation, and digitization, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan.

This agreement aims to foster scientific research and technological advancements in aerospace, specifically for creating a Romanian-manufactured drone.

Minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan highlighted that the protocol marks a significant advancement in Romania's aerospace research, while minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea noted that the drone prototype could eventually be manufactured in both state-owned and private defence industry factories across Romania, G4media.ro reported.

The project will primarily focus on developing a "Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Category Unmanned Aerial Capability" for dual-use applications. This includes building at least two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and establishing the ground infrastructure for their control, technical support, and IT operations.

Another focus area will be the development of autonomous aerial systems through the "Conversion of classic ammunition into loitering ammunition." This involves designing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAV systems, along with the necessary launch and control mechanisms to support autonomous operation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bogdan Ivan)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2024
Travel
Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK
06 November 2024
Transport
Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland
06 November 2024
Politics
US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump
06 November 2024
Society
Second Romanian citizen confirmed dead after floods in Spain
06 November 2024
Politics
EU commissioner candidate Roxana Mînzatu cleared by Romanian lawmakers despite property controversy
06 November 2024
Energy
Romanian investor close to launching production at battery factory near Bucharest
06 November 2024
Energy
Romania secures 61% of Moldova's natural gas imports in Jan-Sep
06 November 2024
Macro
IMF mission begins evaluation visit in Romania