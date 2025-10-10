Romania’s Defense Ministry has signed a contract worth RON 50.4 million with Rheinnmetall Automecanica, a subsidiary of the German defense industry giant Rheinmetall, for the delivery of drone detection systems, Economedia.ro reported.

The radar system will be delivered within 18 months at most and will reportedly be installed in the city of Roman, Neamț County, very close to Romania’s eastern border.

“The Ministry of National Defense, through the General Staff of the Land Forces, must ensure airspace surveillance capabilities (especially for detecting aerial targets with a very small radar cross-section flying at atypical parameters for aerial targets), adapted to current combat conditions, and equip air defense structures with interoperable, next-generation technology and equipment necessary to accomplish specific missions, especially for the information subsystem (sensors),” the MApN said, as quoted by the media.

In 2023, Romania signed a EUR 328 million contract with Rheinmetall AG for the overhaul of the country’s air defense artillery systems. As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall will deliver four systems, along with training, spare parts, and other services.

Two systems have already been delivered this year, while the remaining two are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Romania has consolidated its relationship with the German arms manufacturer in recent years. In August, the two sides signed an agreement to build a EUR 535 million ammunition powder plant to service Romania’s domestic needs and those of the wider region.

(Photo source: Trentinness | Dreamstime.com)