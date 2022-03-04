Romania will donate 11 ambulances to Ukraine, emergency department head says

Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), announced on Friday, March 4, that Romania would donate 11 emergency and transport ambulances to Ukraine. According to him, the ambulances are not new, but they will be fully functional.

“There’s a decision providing support for Ukraine by donating 11 emergency and transport ambulances from the reserve of ambulance services and the Mobile Resuscitation and Release Service. Unfortunately, we cannot give new ambulances because they’ve all been purchased with European funds, can’t be donated because the 5-year period has not passed yet. That’s the reason why we’re providing slightly older ambulances, but we make sure that these ambulances are operational, functional, together with all the equipment provided,” Arafat said, according to Digi24.

According to him, representatives of the emergency inspectorates and the ambulance services will make sure the ambulances are fully functional before handing them over to Ukraine.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)