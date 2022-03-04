Profile picture for user andreich
EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine

04 March 2022
Romania will host a civil protection hub that will help direct the European Union’s support to Ukraine and Moldova, the European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, March 3, in a joint press conference with Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest.

“We will deploy at least EUR 500 million from the EU budget in humanitarian assistance. And, of course, more will come, as we need to brace for the devastating consequences of this atrocious war. We are establishing with you, with Romania, a civil protection hub for Ukraine. I am really grateful for that. This is outstanding because this helps us to direct assistance that we receive from all over Europe, here in Romania, to the specific border crossing points,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

She added: “We are also delivering assistance to Moldova, which has, indeed, a large number of refugees coming from Ukraine. Moldova needs shelter capacity, medical aid and energy supplies. And we are providing that with our Member States. And you are at the forefront, here, with the ones who are helping. Many thanks for that.”

The EC president also praised the solidarity shown by Romania and its citizens to Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees.

“Romania has welcomed almost 150,000 people and provided them with food and shelter. Romanians have given such a moving example to the world. As the war started, Romanians were rushing in droves to the Vama Siret crossing point to welcome refugees with food, water, blankets and baby milk. People are opening their homes for families. They are organizing collections and fundraising on social media. Romania has really stepped up to welcome the refugees, and I really thank you for that.”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

