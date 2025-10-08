Over 300 Romanian diaspora leaders meet at RePatriot Summit 2025

The 10th edition of the RePatriot Summit 2025 reunited over 300 leaders of the diaspora, entrepreneurs from Romania, and personalities from diplomacy, culture, and business to discuss the future, showcase the transformations that took place in the country, and highlight the threat of disinformation.

The event, which took place between October 2-5, was organized under the patronage of the Romanian president, Nicușor Dan, and was attended by Senate president Mircea Abrudean and foreign affairs minister Oana Țoiu. An extraordinary message was delivered by the president of the Parliament of Chișinău, Igor Grosu, who hosted the Summit a few years ago.

The first session of the Summit brought to the forefront the strategic role of the diaspora in rejecting anti-Romanian narratives and conveying the image of a European Romania. The session featured top researchers and the presence of Anatol Șalaru, former minister of defense of the Republic of Moldova.

During the session dedicated to digitalization, participants outlined the vision of Romania as a regional hub of trust for data storage and security.

“The data center market in Romania is still in its early stages, but has huge development potential, and our involvement, along with that of leaders from the public and private sectors, can accelerate this transformation,” emphasized Florin Furdui, RePatriot leader and CEO of a major investment group.

The session featured former US ambassador Adrian Zuckerman, who announced a partnership between RePatriot and the ALIANȚA organization, a national structure of Americans, American companies, and other institutions working to strengthen cultural, economic, and security ties between the US and Romania, based in Washington, D.C..

One of the defining moments of the anniversary edition was the Top 100 Romanians Abroad Gala, which featured personalities from around the world recognized for their contributions to the communities where they reside and to Romania’s image abroad.

“Top 100 Romanians Abroad is a declaration of strength and hope. These extraordinary people have not only earned the world’s respect but also proved that Romania has limitless resources of talent and character. They are the proof that our shared future can be great,” said Marius Bostan, founder of RePatriot.

During the “Startup Romania – Innovation, Acceleration” session, Sergiu Neguț, president of the Romanian Business Leaders, emphasized that RePatriot aims, in the coming years, to facilitate the creation of a community of 1000 angel investors to support Romanian startups with global DNA, connecting the diaspora with local opportunities.

Another major moment of the Summit was the presentation of the RePatriot Excellence Program (or RPEP), a national strategic program inspired by the Baldrige model from the US. RPEP aims to increase the competitiveness of Romanian organizations, companies, universities, and administrations through excellence standards and transparent evaluations. The program is a transfer of know-how supported by Romanian professionals under the guidance of Steven Hoisington from the United States, aiming to impact 300 Romanian organizations to make Romania better in the next 10 years.

“Romania is no longer just a promise; it is a certainty. Now we must build it together, with the diaspora as a strategic partner,” was the shared message of the RePatriot leaders.

During the Summit, RePatriot delegations visited the Dealu Mare vineyard, Therme Bucharest, and Patriarchate Hill, where they attended the Holy Liturgy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)