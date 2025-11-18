The design phase for the most difficult section of the A8 highway, namely Lot 2B Grinţieş-Pipirig, has begun, according to a statement given by Romanian transport minister Ciprian Şerban on Monday, November 18. The contract for the section, valued at RON 5.97 billion (EUR 1.17 billion), was signed at the end of October.

In total, the works will take 54 months, starting in March 2026.

Ciprian Şerban stated that the lot that runs through Neamţ County, with a length of 31.5 kilometers, is technically challenging. It includes 16 tunnels, the longest being 940 meters, 60 bridges and viaducts, one of which is over 1.2 kilometers and crosses the Bistrita River, and roughly 20 kilometers in tunnels and passages.

Tunnels and passages cover roughly 70% of the section, the official highlighted.

The A8 Târgu Mureș - Iași - Ungheni highway must connect with the future Ditrău-Grinţieş section, which is now in the design phase as well.

In addition to the abovementioned section, transport state secretary Irinel Ionel Scrioşteanu said that the Bucharest Court of Appeal validated the winner for the design and execution phase of the Joseni–Ditrău section, namely the association led by Romanian builder Danlin XXL. The section, over 14 km in length, includes 21 passages and ecoducts, a road junction, and other road elements.

The contract is valued at RON 821 million (without VAT), covered by non-reimbursable European funds. The contract duration will be 34 months, of which 10 months will be for the design phase and 24 months for the execution phase.

(Photo source: Ciprian Serban on Facebook)