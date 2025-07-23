Romanian deputy PM outlines key measures in SOE governance reform package

Romania’s deputy prime minister Dragoș Anastasiu presented detailed provisions of the government’s forthcoming corporate governance reform for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in a statement on July 22, outlining measures aimed at restructuring management boards, capping remuneration, and improving accountability.

Anastasiu confirmed that the reforms will apply to both company executives and non-executive board members, and are intended to streamline operations and improve transparency.

The number of members on boards of directors will be reduced across the board. In autonomous regies, boards will be capped at three members. Companies with a unitary management structure will also have a maximum of three board members, while large enterprises will see a reduction from five to seven members down to three to five.

“In very large companies, we will have to proceed with individual therapy,” Anastasiu said, referring to tailor-made governance adjustments.

Remuneration for non-executive board members will be lowered, with the ceiling reduced from three times the average sector salary to two times. For executive members, the fixed component will be capped at two times the average salary, and variable components reduced accordingly. General managers, who previously received between three and six times the sector average, will now be limited to twice that amount.

Anastasiu also announced a cap on non-essential benefits. While basic tools such as company phones and laptops will remain, accommodation allowances and vacation bonuses will be limited to a maximum of 10% of total fixed remuneration.

For civil servants, a new restriction will limit their participation to only one board of directors, down from the current allowance of two.

Changes will also be made to the Agency for Monitoring the Performance of Public Enterprises (AMEPIP). The statute of limitations for sanctions will be extended from six months to one year.

“Mistakes are no longer erased so quickly,” Anastasiu noted.

AMEPIP will shift its oversight to focus more on central SOEs and those with the highest economic impact. Specifically, attention will be concentrated on 315 companies that represent 96% of total SOE turnover.

The composition of performance indicators will also be modified. Financial indicators, which previously had a discretionary weight between 25% and 50%, will now carry a mandatory 50% weight. An additional 20% will be allocated to service quality and customer satisfaction metrics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)